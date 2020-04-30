Quantcast
The officer, the informant, and the FBI: CFAA makes first trip to U.S. Supreme Court

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 30, 2020

BY SAAD GUL and MIKE SLIPSKY The U.S. Supreme Court has granted certiorari in its first Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) case, Van Buren v. United States. CFAA is the federal anti-hacking law that the criminal defense and civil liberties bars have argued has been used aggressively well beyond what the drafters would have envisioned. ...

