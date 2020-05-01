Beasley: back-to-normal is ‘several months’ away

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force for the Judicial Branch that will recommend emergency directives and policy changes related to the COVID-19 health emergency.

“It is clear that we will not be in a position to resume normal functioning of our court system for at least several months, and possibly into the fall,” Beasley said in a statement released by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts on April 30. “However, we also know that we cannot continue indefinitely with so many of our court functions frozen in time. We must begin to plan to provide a greater level of service to the public while still protecting the health and safety of all who work in and visit our county courthouses.”

The task force will be co-chaired by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Don Bridges and Chief District Court Judge Jay Corpening and will work with the conferences and associations within the Judicial Branch to put forward recommendations for future emergency directives, policy changes, and best practices to help courts across the state provide increased levels of service to the public in the coming months, according to the AOC’s press release.

The task force’s first meeting will take place via Webex on May 1 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. The public may listen to the audio by calling 1-408-792-6300 and using the access code 797 089 809.

