Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Certiorari & Mandamus – DWI – Failure to Appear – Dismissal with Leave – Suspended License (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Certiorari & Mandamus – DWI – Failure to Appear – Dismissal with Leave – Suspended License (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 3, 2020

When defendant failed to appear for trial on charges of driving while impaired and without an operator’s license, the prosecutor entered a dismissal with leave of the charges. Once defendant finally appeared (more than three years after his initial arrest), the district court denied his motion to have the charges against him reinstated, and the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo