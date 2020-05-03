Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 3, 2020

During the year between defendant’s arrest and his trial, the trial court failed to determine whether defendant had waived his right to counsel, yet the court allowed defendant to proceed pro se. Even though defendant waived his right to counsel on the eve of his trial, this did not cure the trial court’s allowing him ...

