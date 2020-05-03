Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Drug Trafficking – Lesser-Included Offense – Drug Weight (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Drug Trafficking – Lesser-Included Offense – Drug Weight (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 3, 2020

  Defendant sold 20 hydrocodone tablets to a confidential informant, and an analyst from the State Crime Laboratory testified that the total weight of the tablets was 8.47 grams. This satisfied the state’s burden of proof as to the weight element of the charge of trafficking in opium. The CI’s testimony that she bought 20 10-milligram hydrocodone ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo