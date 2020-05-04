Quantcast
Emergency directives extended through May 30 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 4, 2020

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued an order to extend the effect of previously-issued emergency directives until May 30, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court has announced. The order also eliminates a consent requirement that had made it difficult for courts to schedule remote hearings using teleconference technology, the ...

