Shouting at jurors didn't support conspiracy charge (access required)

Shouting at jurors didn’t support conspiracy charge (access required)

By: David Donovan May 5, 2020

  A Watauga County man who loudly confronted jurors as they left the courtroom after convicting his twin brother of assaulting a police officer shouldn’t have been convicted of conspiracy to intimidate a juror, a narrowly divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, overturning a decision by an also-divided Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court declined ...

