COVID-19 is keeping abuse victims at home, and in danger

As North Carolina goes into its third month of COVID-19 lockdown, albeit with the easing of some restrictions, attorneys say that the number of reported cases of abuse and neglect are down.

And that’s not such a good thing.



As children stay home from school and adults stay home with them (and, in some cases, with the elderly), what goes on behind some closed doors is becoming even more concerning to district attorneys, said Peg Doer, executive director of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. DAs are concerned about “vulnerable victims” of child and elder abuse, with Dorer citing risk factors such as isolation, financial and food insecurity, major family stress, lack of suitable child care, and untreated mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“While we are under stay-at-home orders, we know that for some of our citizens, home is not the safest place,” Dorer said. “Once we begin to resume with regular activity, we believe these crimes will become more evident, and we will be dealing with a backlog of serious crimes that require significant victim services.”

Under North Carolina’s mandated universal reporting law, any person or institution who has cause to suspect that a juvenile is abused or neglected or has died as a result of maltreatment is required to report their suspicions to their respective county department of social services. Dorer said that because more than 70 percent of reports of abuse and neglect come from school personnel, medical personnel, social services, or adult protective services, reports have slowed because many services are either unavailable or very limited.

When and if things return to “normal,” Dorer said that she expects a 20 percent spike in the backlog of welfare and abuse cases that will be another clog in the North Carolina court system. The potential for such a backlog has district attorneys concerned about their ability to meet the needs of victims, particularly since grant funding for victim services providers is slated to stop in 2021. Dorer recently appeared before the state legislature’s House Select Committee on COVID-19 to request funding for 150 victim service providers, who provide support as victims navigate a complicated court system.

Julia Petrasso, an attorney with the Pitt County Department of Social Services, shares Dorer’s concerns. In January and February, Pitt County had 284 reports of suspected abuse and neglect, for both children and adults, with a 71 percent screen rate, meaning that there was enough evidence to proceed with an investigation. In March and April, that number dropped to 238, while the screen rate remained steady

“Physically and sexually abused children have no eyes on them,” Petrasso said. “No bus drivers, teachers, after-school providers, total and complete isolation. We don’t even have anyone taking attendance and ensuring they are living and breathing. There is a health crisis taking place inside the walls of these homes, and it’s crucial we acknowledge that. Without a thoughtful and sensible reopening of the courts, I fear for the clients we serve and the larger community as a whole.”

In a recent memo to judicial officials, the U.S. Department Health of Human services wrote that it’s critical that child welfare agencies and the courts work together to ensure that “requisite judicial proceedings continue during this time of uncertainty.”



“Each is critical to ensuring the safety, permanency and well-being of children and youth who have been removed from their homes and placed into foster care or who may need to be removed from their homes,” the memo says. “Prolonged or indefinite delays in delivering services and postponements of judicial oversight place children’s safety and well-being in jeopardy; may lead to unnecessarily long stays in foster care; and are inconsistent with statutory and regulatory requirements. “

However, Petrasso said proceedings have slowed down dramatically.



“We are getting through a fraction of the case load in court,” Petrasso said. “Attorneys are attempting to contact their clients, but mostly to no avail.”

And it’s not just the welfare and abuse of children that is concerning district attorneys, nor the apparent drop in reports. Susan Doyle, the district attorney for Johnson County, said that she recently had a conference call with law enforcement chiefs in the county, and they reported a significant increase in 911 domestic violence calls.

“This is concerning in our current situation because victims may feel trapped in a violent home, with no possibility of help from the court system,” Doyle said. “Once courts do resume, there will be a backlog of cases involving victims to work through with limited resources and very little court time. COVID-19 restrictions indicate the safest choice is to stay at home. For many victims, that is a very dangerous place to be.”

