Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Public Records Act compels UNC to release sex assault records (access required)

Public Records Act compels UNC to release sex assault records (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires May 7, 2020

  In a collision between the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the North Carolina Public Records Act, public universities lack the discretion to decide whether to disclose disciplinary records of students who have violated the school’s sexual assault policy, a divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, ordering the release of the records ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo