Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Public Records Act – FERPA – Public University – Sexual Misconduct Records (access required)

Civil Rights – Public Records Act – FERPA – Public University – Sexual Misconduct Records (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 8, 2020

  Reading North Carolina’s Public Records Act together with the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the court agrees with the trial court and the Court of Appeals that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as a state agency, must produce to the plaintiff-news agencies (1) the name of any student found “responsible” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo