Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Conspiracy to Harass Jurors – Mutual Understanding – Insufficient Evidence (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Conspiracy to Harass Jurors – Mutual Understanding – Insufficient Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 8, 2020

After defendant’s brother was convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer, defendant, his brother and the brother’s girlfriend told jurors that they had made a mistake, convicted an innocent man, and ruined the brother’s life. However, the state failed to show an agreement between defendant and one or more persons to intimidate a juror. We reverse ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo