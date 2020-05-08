Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Fourth Amendment – Traffic Stop – Reasonable Suspicion – Disorderly Conduct (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Fourth Amendment – Traffic Stop – Reasonable Suspicion – Disorderly Conduct (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 8, 2020

  Regardless of whether an SUV passenger’s middle-finger gesture was directed at a state trooper or at another motorist, the trooper did not have reasonable suspicion that the defendant-passenger intended to or was plainly likely to provoke violent retaliation from another driver, nor was the gesture sufficient to conclude that defendant’s conduct was likely to cause ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo