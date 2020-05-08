Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Willful Abandonment – Incarceration – Custody Order (access required)

Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Willful Abandonment – Incarceration – Custody Order (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 8, 2020

The respondent-father was incarcerated pending trial on charges that he had sexually abused his four-year-old daughter, “Amy,” and he was subject to a custody order barring him from contact with his children.  Nonetheless, since other avenues were open to allow the father to show his love and concern for his children, and since he failed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo