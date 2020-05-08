N.C. Supreme Court latest to move arguments to Webex

The North Carolina Supreme Court is joining a rapidly lengthening list of appellate courts across the country that will begin hearing oral arguments via Webex in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court announced on May 5 that the ten cases calendared for oral arguments from June 15 to June 17 will be heard via the Webex videoconferencing platform.

On April 30 the North Carolina Court of Appeals heard oral arguments via Webex for the first time in the court’s history, and it will continue to do so for the indefinite future. Many local courts across the state have conducted hearings via Webex as well, and the lawyers and judges who have taken part in those proceedings have largely reported a very smooth experience. Other state appellate courts have begun hearing arguments via Webex as well.

Starting times for the Supreme Court’s oral arguments have not yet been announced, but the arguments will be available for viewing at: http://govu.us/supreme-court-of-nc-oralarguments.

Staff reports