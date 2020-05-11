Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / King named acting chief district judge in Cumberland Co. (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 11, 2020

Toni King has been appointed as the acting chief district court judge for Judicial District 12, which covers Cumberland County. King will serve in that capacity until Chief District Court Judge Edward Pone returns from a temporary leave of absence. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley made the appointment May 8. King has served ...

