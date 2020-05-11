Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Statesville attorney suspended (access required)

Statesville attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan May 11, 2020

James Pressly Mattox was suspended from the practice of law for two years on April 20. That suspension is stayed for two years so long as Mattox complies with certain conditions.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo