Home / Top Legal News / Supreme Court sides with landowners in Map Act ruling (access required)

Supreme Court sides with landowners in Map Act ruling (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 11, 2020

Landowners whose development rights were frozen under the now-defunct Map Act scored a major victory after the North Carolina Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling largely affirming a Cumberland County jury verdict that awarded hefty sums of interest and attorneys’ fees to landowners whose property was frozen by the DOT in 1992. The May 1 ruling ...

