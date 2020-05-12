Two COA judges offering summer seminar for law students

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judges Phil Berger and Richard Dietz are hosting a five-week summer seminar for law students who might have lost internships opportunities due to COVID-19, beginning June 5.

The Webex seminar will consist of interactive lectures, readings, and writing assignments. It will focus on appellate practices, beginning at the trial court and constitution through the end of the appeals process, and will run through July 1.

Students will also have volunteer research opportunities with Dietz and Berger.



The judges say that they want to provide learning opportunities and experiences in what otherwise might have been a “lost summer for learning and application.”

The seminar is open to all current law students, who can sign up by emailing brs@coa.nccourts.org.