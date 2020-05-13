Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / COA: Substance trumps form in domestic violence complaint (access required)

COA: Substance trumps form in domestic violence complaint (access required)

By: David Donovan May 13, 2020

  Even before the current recession, courts in North Carolina were struggling to deal with a steady growth in the number of people trying to navigate the judicial system without the aid of an attorney. The uptick in pro se filings has increasingly left trial judges feeling squeezed between the legal requirements for motions and pleadings ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo