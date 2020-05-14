Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 14, 2020

Where a judge presiding over a criminal trial had prosecuted the defendant for bank robbery in 1989, mandamus was denied because it was not certain that the prior conviction would be relevant. The judge could preside over the case and if the prior conviction became relevant during sentencing, a recusal could occur then. Background Judge Robert J. ...

