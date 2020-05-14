Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Sale from Vehicle – Warrant for Home (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Sale from Vehicle – Warrant for Home (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 14, 2020

A sheriff’s detective saw defendant’s apartment-mates sell heroin from their vehicle and then return directly to their apartment. The detective’s affidavit to that effect was sufficient to support a warrant to search the apartment. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress. Detective Rose’s affidavit included the following key information: (1) Detective Rose personally ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo