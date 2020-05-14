Quantcast
Intellectual Property – No trade dress protection for chicken feeder (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 14, 2020

Where the shape and color scheme of a chicken feeder served a functional purpose, the feeder was ineligible for trade dress protection. Background In this trade dress infringement case, CTB Inc. appeals rulings granting summary judgment in favor of Hog Slat Inc. on the grounds that plaintiff’s trade dress registrations, which cover the shape and color scheme ...

