Contract – LLC Operating Agreement – Breach of Contract – Quantum Meruit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

The defendant-LLC’s operating agreement put plaintiff in charge of managing and maintaining the LLC’s rental properties and the individual defendant (defendant) in charge of directing the LLC’s investments, but plaintiff alleges that defendant has effectively abandoned the LLC. Although defendant argues that the operating agreement does not bind him “to take any specific actions with ...

