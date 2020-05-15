Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Unjust Enrichment – Real Property – Sale Deposit (access required)

Contract – Unjust Enrichment – Real Property – Sale Deposit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

Plaintiff’s unjust enrichment claim alleges that defendants unjustly retained a $1 million deposit that plaintiff paid pursuant to the parties’ contract for the sale of land. While unjust enrichment may sometimes be pleaded alternatively to breach of contract, plaintiff has not done so here. The parties agree that the purchase of the property is governed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo