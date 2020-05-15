Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Records Review – Consent Order – Attorney’s Fees – Third-Party Review (access required)

Corporate – Records Review – Consent Order – Attorney’s Fees – Third-Party Review (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

In entering the consent order allowing petitioners to inspect the respondent-corporation’s records, the court did not make findings of fact or conclusions of law and did not decide whether petitioners had the right to inspect the demanded records in their roles as either shareholders or directors. Rather, the parties negotiated which documents the corporation would ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo