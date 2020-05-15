Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Securities – ‘Phantom Units’ – NCSA – First Impression – Labor & Employment – ADEA – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

In lieu of bonuses or raises, the plaintiff-employee agreed to accept “Phantom Units,” which are instruments that are assigned value under a formula provided in a “Phantom Compensation Plan” upon the sale of the defendant-employer at or above a certain price. The Phantom Units are not “stock” within the NCSA. Defendants’ motion to dismiss is denied ...

