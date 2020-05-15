Quantcast
Corporate – Shareholder's Meeting – Statutory Application – Notice

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

Corporate Shareholder’s Meeting – Statutory Application – Notice A minority (26 percent) shareholder – the applicant – in a private corporation demanded that the corporation hold a special shareholders’ meeting for the removal of certain directors within 30 days. Even though the applicant did not wait the entire 30 days before applying for a court-ordered shareholders’ meeting ...

