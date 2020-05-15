Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Intent – Nurse/Victim – Self-Defense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Intent – Nurse/Victim – Self-Defense (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

  Even if the trial court should not have allowed a nurse, who was testifying as a lay witness/victim, testify about defendant’s mental health, there was abundant other evidence of defendant’s intent to commit the crimes with which he was charged. We find no error in defendant’s convictions for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo