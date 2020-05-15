Quantcast
Trusts & Estates –  Real Property – Adverse Possession – Trustee's Transfer (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

  A trust gave the trustee the right to sell trust property in her sole discretion; nevertheless, in March 2000, the (now deceased) trustee, signed a deed only in her individual capacity, conveying trust property to the defendant-grantee, and the trustee placed the sales proceeds in a personal account under her name only. Where the trustee’s ...

