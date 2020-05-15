Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation –  Joint Employment – Truck Driver – Hiring & Control – Wage Payment (access required)

Workers’ Compensation –  Joint Employment – Truck Driver – Hiring & Control – Wage Payment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

Although plaintiff was awarded workers’ compensation benefits in Ohio from the now-defunct entity that paid his wages, he has shown that he was jointly employed by the Ohio company and by the defendant herein. We reverse and remand the Industrial Commission’s opinion and award.  The evidence shows that defendant National Copier Logistics, LLC (National Copier) hired plaintiff. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo