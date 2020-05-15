Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – NCIGA – Bar Date & Statute of Repose – Latent Occupational Disease (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – NCIGA – Bar Date & Statute of Repose – Latent Occupational Disease (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 15, 2020

  Plaintiff’s decedent was not diagnosed with work-related lung cancer until 23 June 2008. The workers’ compensation carrier that insured his employer during the relevant time period was declared insolvent on 13 June 2003. Pursuant to the bar date provision (G.S. § 58-48-35(a)(1)) and the statute of repose (G.S. § 58-48-100(a)) of the North Carolina Insurance ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo