Criminal Practice  – Conspiracy – Indictment-Named Conspirator – Second Co-Conspirator – Jury Instructions – Plain Error – New Trial

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 16, 2020

The evidence at trial indicated that defendant conspired with two men to kill the victim, but the indictment against defendant alleged and named only one co-conspirator; therefore, the trial court erred when it instructed the jury that it could find defendant guilty of conspiracy if she conspired with “at least one other person.” We award defendant ...

