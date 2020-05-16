Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Right to Remain Silent – Defense of Duress

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 16, 2020

Where defendant gave pre-trial notice of her intent to assert the defense of duress, the state could introduce evidence of that defendant had remained silent about the alleged duress at a time when it would have been natural for her to have asserted the same defense. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of trafficking in ...

