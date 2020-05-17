Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Civil Practice – Late Affidavits – Credibility – Waiver – Litigation (access required)

Arbitration – Civil Practice – Late Affidavits – Credibility – Waiver – Litigation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 17, 2020

Plaintiff filed untimely affidavits asserting that his decedent’s representative had not signed a purported arbitration agreement. Since the trial court offered defendants a continuance, which defendants declined, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by considering the affidavits. Where defendants withdrew their motion to compel arbitration, objected to discovery requests concerning the arbitration agreement, pursued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo