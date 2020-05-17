Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assaults – Statutory Mandate – Same Conduct (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assaults – Statutory Mandate – Same Conduct (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 17, 2020

Where defendant’s convictions of (1) assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and (2) assault by strangulation both arose out of a single horrific attack on the victim, G.S. § 14-32.4(b) did not permit defendant to be convicted for assault by strangulation. We vacate defendant’s conviction for assault by strangulation. Because ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo