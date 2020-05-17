Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Positive Changes (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 17, 2020

  Though perhaps nothing has changed with the defendant-mother’s continued ability to provide a safe, loving environment for the parties’ children, since the plaintiff-father’s circumstances have improved, the children now have the opportunity to develop a more meaningful relationship with their father, while maintaining their health relationship with their mother. We affirm the trial court’s custody modification ...

