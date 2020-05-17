Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance –  Seizure – Attorneys – Confession of Judgment – Judicial Estoppel (access required)

Insurance –  Seizure – Attorneys – Confession of Judgment – Judicial Estoppel (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 17, 2020

Where the petitioner Commissioner of Insurance had initiated a seizure of the respondent/defendant-insurance company, the insurance company’s president was not authorized to enter into a confession of judgment obligating the insurance company to pay the plaintiff-attorney’s fees. We affirm the trial court’s orders striking the confession of judgment. The Insurance Commissioner was not judicially estopped from asking ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo