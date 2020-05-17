Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Termination – Constitutional – Due Process – After-Acquired Evidence – Limitation of Remedies (access required)

Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Termination – Constitutional – Due Process – After-Acquired Evidence – Limitation of Remedies (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires May 17, 2020

  Even though the administrative law judge found that respondent had failed to prove that petitioner had stolen from a co-worker—the stated grounds for his termination—petitioner’s remedies could nevertheless be limited by after-acquired evidence: that petitioner had omitted several criminal convictions from his employment application. We affirm the ALJ’s determination that petitioner had been wrongfully terminated but ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo