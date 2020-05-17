Quantcast
Workers' Compensation – Sanctions – Failure to Prosecute – Dismissal – Insufficient Evidence

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 17, 2020

Even though the pro se plaintiff failed to timely respond to discovery and allowed her claim to languish, unprosecuted, for a year, the record does not contain evidence to support the Industrial Commission’s findings that led to its decision to dismiss plaintiff’s claim as a sanction. We reverse the dismissal order and remand. No competent evidence in ...

