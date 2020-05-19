Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Tobacco Settlement – Nonparticipant’s Escrow Fund – Refund – Statutory Amendment (access required)

Administrative – Tobacco Settlement – Nonparticipant’s Escrow Fund – Refund – Statutory Amendment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 19, 2020

Plaintiff, a tobacco manufacturer that declined to participate in the 1998 master settlement agreement (MSA) between states and participating tobacco manufacturers, is not entitled to have its market share “grandfathered” to its pre-MSA market share. Such grandfathering was an incentive for tobacco manufacturers to join the MSA. The court grants summary judgment for defendants (1) as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo