Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Filing under Seal – Hedge Fund – Client Data – Processes & Procedures (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 19, 2020

Although this court has previously sealed documents containing client data if public disclosure would require the defendant-hedge fund administrator to choose between withdrawing such filings or violating the terms of its Agreement to Provide Services, our Court of Appeals has recently emphasized that “freedom of contract must be balanced with the presumptive right of public ...

