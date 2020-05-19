Quantcast
Landlord/Tenant – Airport Hangar Lease – Breach of Contract – Tortious Interference with Contract

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 19, 2020

Plaintiffs allege that their two hangar lease agreements with the defendant-city are month-to-month leases. Under G.S. § 42-14, a monthly tenancy may be terminated by a notice to quit given seven days or more before the end of the current month of the tenancy. The complaint reveals that the city gave timely written notice of ...

