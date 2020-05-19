Law firms team up for pro bono work during COVID-19

The North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center and several North Carolina law firms have teamed up to offer pro bono assistance for small businesses and nonprofits that need help on legal issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative will match small businesses and nonprofits with 25 or fewer employees with North Carolina firms including Alston & Bird, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, Kilpatrick Townsend, Mayer Brown, McGuire Woods, Nelson Mullins, and Winston & Strawn.

“In the current climate, small businesses and nonprofit groups are in need of our support,” said Taylor Daly, pro bono partner with Nelson Mullins.

Attorneys offer a free 45-minute phone or virtual legal consultation, helping small business owners or nonprofits navigate the CARES Act and questions related to employment, contracts, commercial leases, insurance, and insolvency issues.