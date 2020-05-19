Pitt County forms COVID-19 court committee

Just as the North Carolina Judicial Branch has formed a COVID-19 Task Force to make recommendations as the state courts resume full operations statewide, Pitt County court officials have formed the county’s own Courthouse Advisory Committee.

The committee met for the first time on May 14 via Webex and will provide recommendations to courthouse decision-makers on how court and courthouse procedures and operations can resume in a safe and healthy environment and in a timely manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Judicial Branch announced.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount is chairing the committee.

“At some point, we will resume normal court functions so cases can be heard and addressed, and we want Pitt County, our local stakeholders, and the public to be as prepared as possible during this unprecedented time,” Blount said. “We all know and understand that it cannot and will not be business as usual, but we want everyone who works in our courthouse, those who have matters with the court, and the public to be as safe as they can knowing that we have collectively tried to address the health and safety concerns related to our Pitt County Courthouse nd our local justice system.”