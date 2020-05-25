Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Judges – Jury Instructions – Clerk’s Reading (access required)

Criminal Practice – Judges – Jury Instructions – Clerk’s Reading (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 25, 2020

The trial court erred when the judge had the court clerk read a portion of the instructions to the jury. G.S. § 15A-1231(c) plainly states that “the judge must instruct the jury in accordance with G.S. 15A-1232[.]” However, we find no prejudice to defendant because (1) the judge instructed the jury to listen to the instructions ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo