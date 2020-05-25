Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Appeals – Rules Violations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 25, 2020

Where defendant’s notice of appeal from the revocation of his probation did not (1) designate the judgment from which he was appealing, (2) designate the court to which he was appealing, or (3) properly certify service, the defects in defendant’s notice deprive this court of jurisdiction over his direct appeal. Defendant has also petitioned for a ...

