Quantcast
Don't Miss

 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 26, 2020

Criminal Practice – DWI – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Seatbelt Violation Even though a state trooper was mistaken in his belief that defendant’s gray-shirted passenger was not wearing his gray seatbelt, the trooper’s mistaken belief that defendant had violated the law nevertheless provided the reasonable suspicion required for a lawful traffic stop. We find no error ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo