Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney reprimanded for aiding UPL (access required)

Charlotte attorney reprimanded for aiding UPL (access required)

By: David Donovan May 26, 2020

  Attorney: Brian M. Dunaway Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2017 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 18 Background: Dunaway associated himself with “Kealey Law Center” of Colorado, which held out to a North Carolina resident that it could provide her with legal representation, debt relief assistance, loan modification representation and/or bankruptcy services. Dunaway served as KLC’s “North Carolina attorney.” ...

