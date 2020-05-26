Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Jury & Jurors – Request for Transcript – Judge’s Discretion (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Jury & Jurors – Request for Transcript – Judge’s Discretion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 26, 2020

  During deliberations, the jury requested transcripts of the testimony of defendant and the main prosecution witness. Even though it appears from the trial court’s statement that the court understood it had discretion to order a transcript but chose not to do so because it was impractical given the length of time necessary to prepare one, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo