Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Criminal Practice  –  Sexual Offense against a Child – MAR – Recantation – Insufficient Findings – Corroborating Testimony – Flight – Sentencing (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Sexual Offense against a Child – MAR – Recantation – Insufficient Findings – Corroborating Testimony – Flight – Sentencing (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 26, 2020

  In its ruling on defendant’s motion for appropriate relief, when considering evidence of the child victim’s recantation, the lower court assessed the credibility of this testimony indirectly in concluding that it was “convinced that the child was feeling some form of pressure to make these statements” without “[speculating] as to whether this was self-induced or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo